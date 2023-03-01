Ali Maali (Dubai)

Jassim Abdel-Reda, assistant coach of the men’s basketball team, confirmed that the young players are the “winning card” in the Asian qualifiers, and some of them participated for the first time.

He said: We succeeded in having our weapon among the “young elements” who made the difference, and they are Hamed Abdel Latif, Hassan Abdullah and Mahmoud Wassim, in addition to Faisal Muhammad, who was the surprise of the Kuwait match in which we achieved victory by a point difference, as it was not known what the opponent had, and with His arrival changed things, and the match turned in our favor, so that the meeting was one of the important reasons for qualifying.

He added: The national team no longer depends in the current period on names as much as giving, which was revealed by the recent posts between the Gulf Games in Kuwait and the continental qualifiers.

He said: In the second stage of the qualifiers in Qatar, the challenge was great, in light of the presence of strong teams such as Iraq, Palestine and Kuwait, but the persistence and desire of young or adult players is an “important weapon” in our last career, through which we returned to the first ranking among the “yellow continent” teams. In the second round, we planned to ensure qualification with our own hands, without looking at the other teams, by winning two victories, and this happened by defeating Kuwait and Palestine.

He added: We qualified among the top 24 teams in the continent, and the competition will certainly be stronger next November, and we are fully prepared, through various trainings, gatherings and matches, the aim of which is to raise the level, and make the technical and physical condition of the players, in a continuous rise.

Jassim Abdul Redha is considered one of our coaches who participated in the Asian Cup finals as a player and coach, and he lives in a high morale, because he is the first to participate as a player in the “big event” and as a coach when he contributed with the rest of the technical staff to qualify for the final qualifiers, with Dr. Munir Bin Al-Habib, the technical director of the national teams, and his assistant, Salem Ateeq.

He said: I participated in the Asian finals in China and Japan, and being on the field as a player is much easier for me as a coach, because when I was a player I decided what happens with my colleagues, but training is much more difficult because you lead the group.

It is noteworthy that Jassim achieved 20 championships during his career as a player with Al-Shabab, Al-Ahly youth and the national team, and he currently holds, in addition to being the assistant coach of the national team, the same position with Ahmed Omar, the coach of Sharjah.