Mumbai Indians batsman Kairan Pollard has said that Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class cricketer and has taken on the entire shoulder of Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga.Malinga withdrew from the IPL-2020 due to family reasons and in his absence Bumrah has taken over the reins of fast bowling. He has taken 15 wickets in nine matches played so far in the league’s 13th season.

Pollard said after the match played against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, ‘Bumrah is a world-class cricketer. He has long been the No. 1 bowler in some formats. He has learned a lot and has gone much further in the Mumbai Indians.

He said, ‘We have faith in him. A few years ago, we had Fit Malinga and Bumrah has taken command of them. Punjab defeated Mumbai on Sunday after playing two super overs. After the match, Pollard also gave information about captain Rohit Sharma. He said, ‘I have been told that Rohit is not feeling well. So, I have come here to talk to you. We will see what happened but he is a warrior. ‘