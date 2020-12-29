Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also surpassed veteran bowlers like Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Kortley Ambrose and Glenn McGrath in terms of average of the bowlers. He is the bowler who has taken 75 or more Test wickets with the best average in the last 50 years.

Bumrah has taken 76 wickets in 16 Tests at an average of 20.68, while former West Indies fast bowler Malcolm Marshall has taken 376 wickets in 81 Tests at an average of 20.94. Marshall is followed by Joel Garner, who has taken 259 wickets in 58 Tests at an average of 20.97.

Apart from him, Courtney Ambrose has taken 405 wickets in 98 Tests at an average of 20.99. McGrath, a former Australian fast bowler, has taken 536 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64. The current Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has taken 153 wickets in 32 Tests at an average of 21.51 so far.