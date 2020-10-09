Jasprit Bumrah, the young fast bowler of Team India these days, is focusing heavily on his bowling as well as his fitness. Bumrah is currently playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. Bumrah has posted two pictures on his Twitter account today, in which he is seen showing his abs.In this picture, Bumrah is in a gym session with his fellow players, wearing shorts and looking at his hard and solid abs in front of the mirror, which he has worked hard to make. Several thousand fans have liked this picture of him in a few hours.

This IPL season of Bumrah and his team is going well. He has played 6 matches in this tournament, taking 11 wickets in his name. In the Purple Cap case, Bumrah is behind No. 1 running back Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and is at No. 2.

His team Mumbai won 4 out of 6 matches and stood at number 1 in the table with 8 points. Mumbai played their match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, after which they are still at rest and will play their next match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.