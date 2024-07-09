The optimists, the sensible people fed up with syrup and glucose overdose, talk about how at last it seems that the veins of the fantastic four – of course: Pogacar, Vingegaard, Evenepoel, Roglic – are filled with blood and bad ideas and not just horchata and good manners. The provocations of the most volcanic, Remco Evenepoel, have galvanised the debate, and even Pogacar, Vingegaard and the so quiet Roglic respond more or less wittily. The invectives of the rest day, summed up in the “I run with intelligence, not with balls” with which Vingegaard responded to the “hen” of the Belgian, anticipated a day of revenge in the usual winds that blow, south, southwest, in the cereal plains of the Cher towards the finish line at the Pyramid of Saint Amand Montrond. False hopes. The bad temper remained in the verb. The meat awaits the volcanoes on Wednesday and the finale in El Lioran that Pogacar and Evenepoel speak so fondly of.one and two in general.

The heat returned. The television journalists covering the mixed zone, which is only open to the day’s winners, saw Belgian Kobe Goossens, from Intermarché, appear, ranked 89th in the stage. “And what are you doing here?” they asked him. And he, very sincere and embarrassed, replied: “I don’t know. I had a joke attack and they gave me the prize for combativeness.” The stage was the calmest and most peaceful of the whole Tour, a fast ride and a sprint in which Mathieu van der Poel, the world champion, made his debut in this Tour in his role as servant leader —peaking at 1,461 watts for three seconds, 1,450 in 5s, 1,059 in the last 20s— to assist and launch his teammate Jasper Philipsen to victory on a very long final straight. And the finish, the victory, was so clean that there was no pushing, no arguments, no changes of trajectory. A gift from Van der Poel’s class and acceleration.

The combination of the two talents gave Alpecin its first victory. Second place went to Eritrean Biniam Girmay, who strengthened his lead in the green jersey classification.

The demands for brawling on such a flat course were not so exaggerated, and the speed and nerve with which the peloton – long parallel columns of the big teams with their leaders controlling the passage – negotiated the jungle of roundabouts, chicanes and directional islands in the Issoudun crossing, when the north-south direction changed to west-east and the wind, which had been in their faces until then, began to blow from the side, made thrill seekers salivate. The fan is served, they predict, and they also rely on the memory of a similar day in 2013, the same wagons, the same heat and the same fields of oats, some of which have already been harvested. A fan, a breakdown, a bad decision turned a transition day towards the Alps into a historic day. Alejandro Valverde lost 10 minutes. The only one who saved the day for Movistar was Nairo Quintana, who that same night, drinking coffee on the bus with his teammates, stood up and proclaimed: now I am the leader. Nairo was born on the plain and in the wind. 10 days later he finished second in Chris Froome’s first Tour.

The revolution of the 24th may perhaps await on Wednesday in Le Lioran, 211 kilometres on the rough asphalt of the Massif Central roads, so much grass, so many beautiful cattle, with a gentle start and an intense finish, a first, the Pas de Peyrol, and the finale on a springboard, La Font de Cère. “It is very long and complicated, but I really like the end,” says Pogacar, and his eyes shine as much as his yellow jersey and his beardless lip where the moustache that is fashionable in the peloton has not grown, and even Vingegaard is letting it grow. “I don’t even try, and I can’t get it, although I shave more than ever,” he says, before continuing with his true pleasure. “The end is super explosive. We’ll see what happens… And on Saturday and Sunday come the Pyrenees, where I have won so much. I love them too. And I have better numbers than ever, a record in San Luca, a record in the Galibier…”

Pogacar’s biggest words are already waiting for an answer.

