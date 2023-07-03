After the uncertainty due to suspicions of an improper maneuver, the man from Alpecin-Deceuninck was ratified as the winner on the third day of the ‘grande boucle’ after winning the sprint of the last few meters on a route characterized by the monotony of the peloton. In the general classification, the yellow jersey remains in the hands of Adam Yates, six seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar.

In a third stage of 193.5 kilometers that began in Amorebieta-Etxano, the Tour de France left the Basque Country and entered French soil to reach Bayonne. There, at the finish line, victory was won by Belgian Jasper Philipsen, from the Alpecin-Deceuninck team, after winning the sprint of the last 800 meters.

In a race that was characterized by the control of the crowded peloton and the few escape attempts -the only one who lasted in the breakaway was the Frenchman Laurent Pichon, captured after 156 kilometers, with another 37 to go-, the outcome came in the thousandth final meters.

Before that stage, the column of riders adjusted, leaving sprinters like Philipsen, Caleb Ewan, Phil Bauhaus and Wout van Aert in front, who battled for victory in a flat and uncomfortable finish, including a corner in the last stage.

News in development…