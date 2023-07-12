The Belgian Jasper Philipsen came back in the last meters after falling behind in the final kilometer and defeated Dylan Groenewegen with authority to claim his fourth victory in this edition of the ‘grande boucle’. After the hard day on Tuesday, the stage was quiet for the competitors in the yellow jersey, with no changes. The prominent Latin American was the Costa Rican Andrey Amador, involved in the initial escape.

This Wednesday, July 12, stage 11 of the Tour de France took place, a flat 180-kilometre journey starting in Clermont-Ferrand and finishing in Moulins. Again in a definition with sprint, who prevailed was Jasper Phillipsenachieving his fourth victory out of five possibilities at the moment in this edition.

In a frantic finish, the sprinter from the Alpecin team overtook Dylan Groenewegen despite not having a launch train for his team as in the previous definitions. The podium was closed by the German phil bauhaus.

Going into the decisive kilometer, Philipsen had not been well positioned and the absence of his teammate Mathieu van der Poel made us think that it would not be the day for the Belgian. But he with a lot of skill he climbed positions with 500 meters remaining to end up beating Groenewegen.

“Everything went well today, even though Mathieu (Van der Poel) wasn’t here. He wasn’t feeling very well, he caught a bit of a cold, but I think he could have saved some energy for tomorrow’s stage as well,” said the sprinter. who equaled Mark Cavendish’s mark in 2021 with the most wins on a Tour. With one more he will catch up with the German Marcel Kittel in 2017.

Again the dispute was alien to Wout van Aert and Fabio Jakobsen. Despite the fact that their teams formed the launch train and sought to position themselves so that they could take off, neither of them had the strength to fight in a sprint.

In the dispute for the yellow jersey, the picture remains the same. Jumbo-Visma’s squad remained at the head of the platoon and protected Jonas Vingegaard. “It was hectic again today, but my team kept me safe up front, that’s what they’re really good at,” he said.

While Tadej Pogacar he was immersed in the middle of the main group, far from the limelight.

The Dane leads with a time of 46h 34′ 27”, 17 seconds more than the Slovenian from the UAE Emirates. The podium, at the moment, is completed by the Australian Jai Hindley, at 2’40”.

Andrey Amador, protagonist in the escape

The Costa Rican was one of the entertainers of the stage, composing the initial break with the Italian Daniel Oss and the French Matîs Louvel. However, the ‘tico’ was captured by the peloton 40 kilometers from the end.

“We knew it was a sprint day and it wasn’t ideal to break away with only three men. If we had been more, with the wind at our back at the end, there were options to arrive, but only three would be difficult,” he said.

In addition, he said that the team ordered him to give up the escape so as not to “waste forces” and save energy for tomorrow’s demanding test.

Overall, the best Latin American continues to be the Colombian Egan Bernal despite having dropped one position, standing 31st after almost 37 minutes. One place below is his compatriot Harold Tejada.

While Esteban Cháves and Daniel Martínez appear 58th and 59th, respectively. Rigoberto Urán is 100° and Amador, 139°.