Héctor Abad, surely, would like to be on the Tour like other years, counting on his unique words, hope, faith, the resurrection of Egan Bernal, who touched death a year and a half ago and now touches, in the mountains of Basque Country, to the best cyclists in the world, who stick together. The soul of the writer from Medellín, so marked by violence since he was a child, is, however, far away. While the body recovers from the Russian bombardment that hit him when he was having dinner in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, his spirit struggles to overcome the moment, and the pain worsens when he learns that Victoria Amelina, the fellow writer with whom he was talking, has died, as he feared. at that moment in which the bombs interrupted life.

At almost five in the afternoon, slowly fanned by innumerable ikurriñas of the Basque people in celebration, the Tour, immersed in its contradictions and disputes, minimal, as small as the thumbtacks that disturb the cyclists, but so important for its protagonists and those who they accompany them – will Cavendish be able to with Merckx in Bayonne? No. Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen won. Will the jealous Van Aert and Vingegaard come to blows before the frustrated Belgian phenom gives up with the expected birth of his second child? Chi sa. Will Pogacar continue to laugh happily, a child? Safe — he crosses the border through Irún and entered France, as oblivious to the war in Ukraine, and to the pain, as to the social revolt of young people with no future who suffer disintegration, police violence, death and social exclusion in the ghettos of the quotes, the real real world in Paris, Marseille or Annemasse, as isolated from all other worlds as Zumaia, which crosses the peloton allowing the melancholic cyclists to caress it by the marine smell of its breeze, is isolated from the sea by its Flysch cliffs, which are like a cake of different textures, crunchy and soft, describe geologists, and are filled with fossils of giant clams.

The Tour is a protected species. There are 3,000 people who each stage build their own reality, their borders, along 200 kilometers of privatized highways for 24 hours, guarded from reality by 28,000 police officers and 25 kilometers of fences, a mobile border weighing 420 tons that They transport 46 trailers from XPO Logistics, a multinational transport company run by a Cantabrian, Luis Gómez, proud of his efficiency and the skill of his 65 drivers, who will be drivers when they transport the Women’s Tour, and the workers almost hit each other to get a steering wheel, and that up and down, mountains and valleys, moors and volcanoes, will travel 150,000 kilometers in the three weeks of the race. “And since the entire fleet is powered by HVO, a biofuel that comes from refined, discarded oils, we will reduce CO₂ emissions by 100 tons in 21 days. This is up to 90% of the emissions from normal fuel”, says Gómez, and his concern reproduces one more of the contradictions of the Tour, how the greatest showcase of cycling, the most sustainable means of transport, needs to shine from the noise and the noise. bad fumes from dozens of helicopters, hundreds of cars and trucks that litter the mountains all July. “Well, the helicopters are not our responsibility, but they are to make the Tour more sustainable, and with our electric trucks, which we will debut on the last day in Paris, we are close to that.”

In the happy world of the Tour isolated from all evils, which arrives by highway in Bayonne, the capital of ham, chocolate and Iparralde, the conductor Pogacar, virtual leader, 6s behind his yellow jersey partner Adam Yates, has decreed peace, an unarmed truce, two days of adagio before the arrival, on Wednesday, in the Pyrenees of Soudet and Marie Blanque. After two days of intense hell, the peloton pedaled calmly along the coast and, already at dusk, disputed the first great sprint between the Nive and the mighty Adour. The end, canonical and predictable –Mathieu Van der Poel, enormous, throws perfectly his Belgian teammate Jasper Philipsen, 25, who easily beats the German Phil Bauhaus and the Australian Caleb Ewan, and Van Aert fifth, always close, to remember that the last three great sprints of the Tour, two in 2022, including the one on the Champs-Élysées, have been won by him–, leaves an aftertaste of imperfection to those who want to make sense of the narratives. If Cavendish, who finished sixth, had won, he would have surpassed the cannibal Eddy Merckx in number of stage victories, 35 to 34, and would have allowed us to speak of the perfect isolation of the Tour, closed in its records and its history. If the tiny Ewan had won, perhaps more would have been said, and perhaps Héctor Abad would have told it, of the great work his pitcher, the Italian giant Jacopo Guarnieri, recalling, in these days of wounded pride, his courage in displaying the LGTBI flag in the podium of the Giro del 22 in hostile Budapest, and how his gesture, like the words of Guillaume Martin, cyclist, philosopher writer, about the French revolt – “violence is never good. It’s a bit trite to say, but it doesn’t hurt to repeat it. What’s really shocking is that it’s about police violence”—these are signs that in reality, try as you might, all worlds are permeable. The bubble does not exist. Or, as the Norman cyclist sums up: “Just because we are cyclists doesn’t mean we’re not citizens”.

