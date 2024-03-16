cycling

Valerio Arrichiello

Jasper Philipsen won the 115th edition of Milan-Sanremo. The Belgian rider finished with an overall time of 6h14'44, ahead of the Australian Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-AlUla) at the photo finish on the finish line in via Roma. Third was one of the big favorites for the triumph, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who tried the attack on POggio. Following the Danish Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) ahead of the first Italian, Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and the Slovenian Mohoric Matej (Bahrain-Victorious). Tenth place for the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).



