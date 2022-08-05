Jasper Cillessen has trained with NEC for the first time today. The 33-year-old goalkeeper cannot yet make his debut in the home game against FC Twente on Sunday, because the Nijmegen club has not been given the right to play.

Cillessen was supposed to be presented to the media yesterday, but that has still not happened. Finalizing the transfer is taking a little longer, because according to NEC he still has to put a few agreements with Valencia on paper.

Because Cillessen is not allowed to play against FC Twente, Mattijs Branderhorst will probably play in that game. He had a strong year last season, but he normally loses his place under the bar due to the arrival of Cillessen.

Vukovic contract terminated

Robin Roefs is the third goalkeeper at NEC. Danny Vukovic's contract was terminated earlier today. The 36-year-old Australian, who is putting a heavy burden on the budget with his salary as a non-EU player, will return to Central Coast Mariners in his homeland.

On Wednesday it became clear that Cillessen will return to NEC after eleven years. The 63-time international of the Dutch national team may leave Valencia, which wants to get rid of him in order to create space in the salary house.

Cillessen ended up in the youth academy of NEC in 2001, which took him away from De Treffers from Groesbeek. He made his first team debut in 2010. After 35 matches (competition and cup), Cillessen left for Ajax in the summer of 2011. In 2016 he moved to FC Barcelona, ​​which he exchanged for Valencia in 2019.