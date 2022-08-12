Cillessen has been training hard all week and is therefore fit enough to play. It will be his first official match for NEC for the Groesbekenaar since August 21, 2011, when the Nijmegen club lost 4-0 to AZ.

Cillessen hoped to be able to play against FC Twente (0-1 defeat) last week, but he was not eligible to play because he was in conflict with Valencia. The Orange-international was presented on Tuesday at NEC.

Text continues below the video.

,,If the trainer agrees, I’ll play”, said Cillessen during his presentation. ,,Hopefully the KNVB has arranged everything well and I can play on Sunday. I’m completely fit. I participated in the whole preparation with Valencia and did not miss any training.”

Cillessen returned to NEC after eleven years. He ended up in the youth academy in 2001 and made his debut in the first team in 2010. After 35 matches (competition and cup), Cillessen left for Ajax in the summer of 2011. In 2016 he moved to FC Barcelona, ​​which he exchanged for Valencia in 2019. FC Volendam-NEC starts on Sunday at 12.15 pm in the KRAS Stadium and is led by referee Ingmar Oostrom. See also The events of the last night of the war

#Jasper #Cillessen #immediately #takes #Mattijs #Branderhorsts #base #place #NEC