NEC has not managed to take over fifth place in the Premier League from Ajax for the time being. The Nijmegen team made an impression last weekend by being the first team to defeat the untouchable leader PSV in the Premier League. During a visit to Fortuna, it was mainly thanks to goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen that they did not lose: 1-1.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
23:49
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Jasper #Cillessen #NEC #star #Fortuna #39Orange #call
Leave a Reply