Surf fanatic and history teacher Jasper Rijpma has skin cancer with metastases to his lungs. He does not know how long he will live. On Sunday 11 June he will paddle to draw attention to the disease. “I turned my life-threatening situation into something beautiful. I am proud and grateful for that. So I’m going bad and good at the same time.”
Ellek van Duin
Latest update:
16:18
