British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed candidly and delighted fans. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 36-year-old common-law wife of popular actor Jason Statham shared a video in which she showed her figure in underwear, consisting of a bra and high-waisted panties. At the same time, the posted frames show that the blue set is decorated with lace.

Fans appreciated the fashion model's appearance in the comments under the post, which received more than 68 thousand likes. “I can’t believe that after having two children, your body still looks so beautiful,” “It suits you very well,” “Perfect body,” “Gorgeous,” “Gorgeous woman,” they said.

In December, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was caught by the paparazzi without makeup and surprised fans. Then journalists published online photos of the model in black leggings, a puffy vest, a gray hoodie and white sneakers. At the same time, the photographs showed that there were acne on the model’s face.