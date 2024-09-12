Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off apartment with panoramic sea views

British actor Jason Statham’s girlfriend, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, showed off an apartment with a panoramic view of the sea. She posted photos of the interiors on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The footage shows that the home is designed in an Italian style. The interior is dominated by light shades – mainly white and beige. The photo shows a bed with an unusual headboard, vases, carpets, mirrors with wooden frames and a wicker straw chandelier. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer a view of the sea. Huntington-Whiteley and Statham stayed in this home for a while.

The model has been in a relationship with the actor, who is 20 years older than her, since 2010. The celebrities met at the Coachella music festival and began dating almost immediately. In January 2016, the couple announced their engagement. Huntington-Whiteley and Statham are still not married, but they have two children together.

Earlier, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley denied pregnancy rumors. Fans suspected that the model was expecting another child after a photo of the celebrity in an unfortunate pose, in which her belly was visible.