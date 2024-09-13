British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a photo in her underwear

British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared candid photos. The corresponding photos appeared in her Instagram stories (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The model, known as one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, posted a series of photos in which she appeared in a white lingerie set. She wore white cotton briefs and a top that showed off her sculpted abs.

In addition, the star braided her hair and put on sunglasses. In addition, the beloved of actor Jason Statham threw a terry towel around her neck and used large headphones.

Earlier in September, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed in a revealing photo. The model posted a photo in a bright pink swimsuit, which included a triangle bra.