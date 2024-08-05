British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed fans a photo without clothes. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The model, who rose to fame as one of Victoria’s Secret’s “angels,” appeared before the camera lying on her side in bed, covering her bare chest with her hand and throwing a blanket over her legs.

At the same time, the 37-year-old celebrity let her hair down, slicked it back, got a beige manicure and completed her look with earrings, minimalist rings and a ring with a voluminous stone.

