Guy Ritchie returns with the best he knows how to do, the trouble between gangsters, mixing violence and black humor. With ‘Wake up the fury’, in addition, it multiplies the action scenes and is specially applied, giving the respectable a little original but adrenaline-rushing story. The entanglement and cakes are borne by Jason Statham, signing the fourth collaboration between the popular actor, specialized in frowning and handing out tow, and the British filmmaker, exulting after the success of ‘The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords’, where he contained himself when moving the camera to Unlike ‘King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur’ and its peculiar versions of Sherlock Holmes.

His commitment to a montage that is too hasty, sabotaging the narrative possibilities of his proposals, has been left fallow. Here he presses the accelerator, but with awareness and without losing his peculiar stamp. Gone is the fiasco of ‘Swept by the tide’, that nonsense devised in its day to boost the acting career of Madonna, his ex-wife. With ‘Operation UNCLE’, based on the 1960s television series ‘The CIPOL Agent’, a vintage-looking film with a devilish rhythm and a shameless sense of humor, he regained a course that he is knowing how to maintain, dispatching by the way a job as cumbersome as the live-action version of ‘Aladdin’.

Ritchie joined strength and talent with Statham on three early projects that put him on the map: ‘Lock & Stock’, ‘Snatch, Pigs and Diamonds’ and ‘Revolver’. With ‘The Gentlemen’ he returned with his fortune, some time later, managing to weave a funny mockery about the underworld world, with entertaining twists, not always predictable. It fused comedy and action with the Ritchie brand, “swearing, punching, humor, trick-or-treating, swaggering and bragging,” in the words of Matthew McConaughey, one of the film’s leading faces.

In ‘Wake up the fury’, based on the French film ‘Le Convoyeur’, by Nicolas Boukhrief, he goes for it all, betting on the cinema of robberies and action. An enigmatic subject, embodied by the initial face of the ‘Transporter’ saga, is used thoroughly as a security guard, to the point of reacting with excessive aggression when a robbery occurs. He displays unusual abilities with the trigger and hand-to-hand fighting, scaring his companions of fatigue in the armored car they guard. What happens next is worth tasting, as long as there is an interest in the genre. History is the least of it. Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Laz Alonso, Scott Eastwood and Eddie Marsan complete the casting.

Jason Statham in ‘Awaken the Fury’.

Statham was excited about the mystery surrounding his character and how information about his true condition is being revealed. “It becomes very dramatic for what is at stake,” says the artist, here a complicated guy. “My character is forced to fool people in a certain way to find out who they really are, but in the end, someone is going to pay a price.” Director and actor agreed that the violence shown on screen had to be raw. “Guy wanted this to be very real and for me not to do cool, clever moves,” Statham explains.

“His way of doing this is with an organic, on-the-go approach, where you go into space and find out what the character is going to do in the particular situation he’s in as the tension builds. I think that helps create the sense of realism that we are looking for. It is very difficult for a director to provide that today, unless you are so sure you know exactly what you want to capture through the camera lens; but Guy does it. “He doesn’t seem to have aged a day, which also seems strange,” Ritchie adds about his protagonist. I don’t know what he’s doing. He’s still in great physical shape. His fans will especially enjoy the show.