According to the Deadline medium, “The beekeeper”, a new tape with Jason Statham appears as a frenetic action thriller that explores the mythology of beekeeping, with a script that has cost a million and that has signed as director David Yesterday.

controversial director

David Yesterday He is the one behind the failed DC adaptation of “Suicide Squad” and the criticized Netflix film “Bright”, but also in hits like “Training Day” (on which he worked as a screenwriter) and “Hearts of Steel” (with Brad Pitt as lead).

David Ayer is that he was behind the failed DC adaptation of “Suicide Squad.” Photo: Deadlines.

One more chance with “The Beekeeper”

Bill Block, head of Miramax, told the press about the upcoming film: “It explores universal themes with an offbeat story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We are excited to bring another iconic and compelling film to audiences around the world. One of the universal themes that the film will deal with is that of revenge, which will dominate a large part of the plot and in that Statham is an expert.

What will “The Beekeeper” be about?

“The Beekeeper” follows the personal journey of revenge of a man who takes a huge risk, after it is revealed that he is a former member of a powerful and underground organization known as ‘The Beekeepers’.

The first adventures of the vengeful beekeeper will be seen from 2023. Photo: Pinterest.

It will be the beginning of a new franchise

“The Beekeeper” Is Being Developed With The Intent To Become A Franchise . According to Deadline, the intention is to continue in the universe of the beekeeper in future installments and for this they have had the best like Jason Statham (actor), David Ayer (director) and Kurt Wimmer (screenplay).

