It seems like it’s a joke, but for practically a little over 10 years a live action movie of Minecraft, which has been promised to the fans and for one reason or another has been delayed. However, today looks quite encouraging, since the release date for filming has now been confirmed.

directors like Shawn Levy from Deadpool and Rob McElhenney from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia they had signed up to direct, but they finally left the project due to so many delays, and in the end Jared Hess is taking care of the project. As for the main cast, Jason Momoa He will be the actor who takes us to the world of cubes but in real action.

According to what is said, the film Minecraft will hit theaters around the world April 4, 2025, according to a press release from Warner Bros. which has been shared by the medium of Deadline. In fact, the premiere was planned for the 2022but it had to be delayed due to the issues brought by the global pandemic.

This is the synopsis:

We will tell you the story of a teenager and her unlikely group of adventurers. After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, locked Overworld. Sounds ambitious! Luckily, the very talented director Peter Sollett (Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist) will make sure everyone is in the right place and delivers award-worthy performances. No pressure! In addition, we are associated with Warner Bros., a company that has been around the corner.

Remember that the tape premieres the April 4, 2025.

Via: The Direct

Editor’s note: This boom in video game movies is on the rise, but that doesn’t mean that they’re all going to be good, Minecraft paints to have diverse comments. We’ll see what happens in 2025.