A few days ago it was announced that the series and movies of DC they will have a couple of new heads. Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be in charge of supervising the projects of this brand in the future. This caused actor Jason Momoa to say that his dream was about to come true.

While promoting his new movie with Netflix, slumberlandJason Momoa spoke of the new leadership of DC. He mentioned that this change has him quite excited for the future. ‘There are very cool things on the way. One of my dreams will come true and it will happen with them. so stay tuned‘

This was the only thing the actor said about it, so fans began to make their theories about what he was referring to. Most likely it’s something to do with Aquaman and the myriad of stories he’s been in. Perhaps the actor is very excited to be able to bring a specific moment of Arthur Curry to the screen.

The theories increased when James Gunn posted a message on the Mastodon social network that they could find it there. The peculiar thing is that he did it with an image of Lobo, a DC character that many fans want to see on the screen. Not to mention that he bears quite a resemblance to Jason Momoa. Could it be that he will work double for the new leadership?

What’s in the future for DC?

At the moment no new DC projects have been revealed under the tutelage of James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, there are already some films that are on the way within this universe. Only next year we will have the sequel to Aquamanas well as Shazam: Fury of the Gods. It is also possible that we will finally see the Flash tape in theaters.

In addition to these projects that are from the same shared universe, there are two ‘standalone’ films to come. We talk about Joker: Folie a deux Y Batman 2. According to some reports, they will not be under the command of James Gunn and Peter Safran and will continue with their independent stories.. Still, it seems that the future of the publisher’s intellectual properties in the cinema is promising. What do you think the Aquaman actor was referring to with his dream?

