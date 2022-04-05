Jason Momoa calls rumors that he is dating Kate Beckinsale ‘madness’. Because the Aquaman actor shared his jacket with Beckinsale at an Oscars party, it was rumored that the two were dating.

At the premiere of the movie Ambulance 42-year-old Momoa says he only acted ‘well mannered’ by giving Beckinsale his coat. ,,It was cold, I gave her my coat. We chatted for a bit and then everyone asks if we’re dating. No, it was just courtesy.”

Momoa emphasizes that he thinks Beckinsale is a ‘very nice’ woman, but that there is no question of dating. “I will never give my coat to anyone again,” he continues jokingly.

The actor also addressed the question of whether he is reuniting with his ex Lisa Bonet, from whom he divorced this year. “We are a family and we have two beautiful children together, but we don’t get together anymore,” said Momoa.

