For years, Warner Bros. has been working on a live action movie of Minecraft. Although information on this project has been scant, it was recently confirmed that Jason Momoa, star of movies like Aquaman Y duneshas joined this adaptation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is in the last stages of talks to join the movie. Minecraft. Unfortunately, this is all the new information available at the moment. There is no release date, and it is unknown if the actor will be in charge of bringing a completely new character to lifeor if you will be tasked with playing someone you know.

Jared Hess, director of napoleon dynamite, is in charge of this project. Mary Parent and Roy Lee, producers of duneswill repeat this role for the film Minecraftwhile Jill Messick will receive a posthumous production credit for developing the film before her death in 2018. For her part, Lydia Winters and Mojang’s Vu Bui are also producing this film.

The movie of Minecraft It can be everything and nothing at the same time. The writers surely have a lot of freedom to shape a story set in this world, where the limitations of the story don’t matter much. The interesting thing will be to see the visual style that the characters will have.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter