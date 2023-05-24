Jason Momoa is indisputably one of the best actors we have seen in the last 15 years of his career in various guises, from Conan the Barbarianpassing through Khal Drogo neither Game of thronesuntil Aquaman for DC. Undoubtedly the actor has been able to demonstrate how capable he is of being a quick-change artistalthough the role assigned to his physicality has always been that of the action hero, or in any case linked to an indissoluble physical strength highlighted.

ATTENTION: from here on we will talk about the role of Jason Momoa in Fast Xtenth chapter of the saga of Fast & Furious captained by Vin Diesel, if you haven’t seen the movie and you don’t want to run into SPOILERS del case we advise you to resume reading after watching. If, on the other hand, you are internet daredevils and you are not afraid of some anticipation, well, enjoy the article!

Birth of the Joker

Jason Momoa plays Dante Reyes, son of mobster who controlled Rio De Janeiro Ernan Reyeswhich our heroes have vanquished in the course of Fast & Furious 5. Dante was immediately a particular boy: in the film his father describes him as a brawlera little boy capable of tearing out the tongue of a person who insulted him or gouging out someone’s eye if the latter dared to glare at him.

In short, Dante Reyes was not a little angel, and growing up things have not changed: the man’s purpose is to take revenge on Dominic Toretto, whom he considers responsible for his father’s death. How does he want to do it? not with a simple murder, but making both Dominic and the whole “Fast Family” suffer complete, and only at the end lower the ax on the head of the family.

Jason Momoa embodies Dante Reyes in an undoubtedly atypical way: the character she often has curlers or rubber bands that bind her long hair in a dystopian waymaking him look like a woman for many traits (he doesn’t even disdain eye makeup or nail polish, fake in some cases). She often wears extravagant ringsmoves smoothly and every word that comes out of his mouth is most likely a lie, not to mention that bursts into uproarious laughter for any number of reasons or when he kills someone for fun. In one scene he even paints the feet of two corpses while he talks to them, almost as if they were his friends: typical of the madness of the Joker in print, and believe it or not, the character does exactly that.

Where is Batman?

Dante Reyes is used to driving around in flashy carswith wine, pink or electric blue colors, he often wears contrasting clothes with deliberately incompatible colors and (here the absurd similarity with the behavior of the Joker described in the comics) stabs people while laughing and as soon as he finished his “work” lick the blade of the knife. He bursts into nonsensical jokes or chilling puns similar to those that the character of the print media makes every two by three.

Throughout the movie Dante is the director of the evil deeds he has in mind: places bombs everywhere, is always one step ahead of the Toretto Family and constantly presses his opponent: he openly challenges him but does not kill himit is understood that it has the power to make good and bad weather and, for this reason, it does nothing but make jokes mocking the enemy from the car window or from the top of a building while blowing up everything (and laughing heartily while doing it).

Dominic Toretto on the other hand it seems to be Batman taken aback, but which possesses all the elements that distinguish the Caped Crusader of the comics: the black car, or rather a 1970 Dodge Charger R/Tthe action team and “oracle” ie Megan (Nathalie Emmanuel) is there. Almost nothing is missing, not even the moneygiven that Toretto can count on his own money (which is a lot after his past criminal activities) and those of the Agency (an organization dedicated to thwarting global threats). In this scenario Dante does indeed have the perfect enemy, but although, just like the Joker from the comicsDante implements a behavior with all the credentials to kill his enemy, it does not do itWhy for him more important “playing cat and mouse” rather than kill one’s nemesis. We are facing the actor’s test paradoxically more successful than Jason Momoaarrived in an unexpected and extravagant context just like the character of the Joker would.