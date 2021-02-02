The witcher It is one of the best adaptations he has ever had Netflix the last few years according to his fans, whether from books or video games. We do not know if it is due to a good script and plot, or simply the charm of Henry cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

What is certain is that the streaming platform is planning to squeeze every last drop out of this franchise and we already have news of at least two new projects corresponding to the world of The witcher.

The first is an animated film under the name Nightmare of the wolf, which will tell the story of the teacher of Geralt, Vesemir.

As well as a series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will be located 1,200 years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer at Continent. As expected, Cavill will not appear in it, but we could have another veteran of the superhero cinema: Jason Momoa.

As well as Henry cavill happened to be Superman to Geralt, there are rumors that indicate the jump that could take Momoa to the series The Witcher: Blood Origin as the first sorcerer in the history of this universe. However, there are others who point out the difficulties of this happening.

Why couldn’t Jason Momoa appear in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

This we learned thanks to Redanian Intelligence in Twitter, a source that lately has gained more reliability in terms of rumors, the following was noted there:

Jason Momoa Update: He is currently committed to shooting a movie called ‘Slumberland’ from February to June, so he would therefore not be able to be part of the production for ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’, as his filming will begin in April.

That said, there would be between two and three months of overlap between these productions, which would be quite difficult for the actor.

About another of the protagonists of this prequel, we will talk to you more here: The prequel to The Witcher already has a protagonist and will be as tough as Geralt.

It seems that Netflix yes I was considering Jason momoa for the cast of The Witcher: Blood OriginBut due to the timing issue, we may see another actor appear in this six-episode series.

Which actor would you like to see in this prequel to The witcher? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



