The American actor’s resemblance to Lobe, DC’s bounty hunter, is certainly nothing new in the eyes of comic book fans. A recent report by Variety feeds the hopes of seeing Jason Momoamove from the role of the protector of the oceans, precisely to those of Lobe.

Plus some voices they say that James Gunn And Peter Safran they did clean slate of the whole DCEUwhich entails the non-return of all the old guard.

On the other hand, the only one left would be the actor himself Aquaman in negotiations to take on the role of a new character in the new direction, and more. There are also rumors that the latter may have a cameo in the new film by Supermanby Gunn, arriving in 2025.

The conditions they leave one to presume that the new character could be Lobo himself, considering that the latter was defined by Momoa himself, at the 2014 Evolution Expo, as the character he would have liked to play.

Of course, with his engagement for Aquaman everything seemed to have left, but now that the doors of the old DCEU have been definitively closed, it is reasonable to assume and hope for anything.

We remind you that what has been reported these are only rumors that have not yet been confirmedTherefore take everything with a grain of salt.