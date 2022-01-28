For several years, there has been talk that the franchise of Fast&Furious will end with the tenth film, at least as far as the main story line is concerned. Surely we still have a few spin offsbut the adventures of Toretto and company could come to an end. Now, it is said that Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman inside of the DCEU, is in talks to join the next tape in the saga.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is already in the final stages of negotiation to join the tenth film of Fast&Furious. According to this medium, the actor could play the villain of this feature film, although at the moment they cannot verify this information one hundred percent. What is almost a fact is that Momoa will be part of the film in one way or another.

Because Fast & Furious 10 It would be the last installment of the main franchise, its producers will surely want to bring in several actors of the moment to give the film greater relevance. Momoa definitely fits that description, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see him share a screen with Vin Diesel and the rest of the cast.

Publisher’s note: Despite being considered by many as “junk movies”, the latest Fast & Furious movies have been better than expected. Despite not being a huge fan of the franchise, I am definitely intrigued to see how Toretto’s story and the rest of the characters will end.

Via: THR