Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

International actor Jason Momoa, ambassador for Yas Island affairs, spent exceptional times in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and faced his fears over a number of exciting experiences such as the fastest Formula Rossa roller coaster in the world, and the game “Turbo Racing” that launched him and his young guests vertically. Very quickly across the iconic red roof.

Jason Momoa, who is known for his love of adventure and challenge, was keen to encourage his young guests to face difficulties and ride the roller coaster, just as the heroes do.

He published a video clip of “Jason” during his adventures in “Ferrari World Abu Dhabi”, which achieved great viewership on social media, and this experience is the first in a series of experiences during which the Ambassador of Yas Island Affairs, “Jason Momoa”, introduces his followers and fans about The perfect way to enjoy the various entertainment experiences that characterize Yas Island.