Jason Momoa bowed to social media pressure and apologized for breaking the rules on his visit to the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. The Hawaiian actor, who is in Rome (Italy) filming “Fast and Furious 10” with Vin Diesel, posted a video on May 14 where he assured that his intention was not to offend any person or culture.

Why was Jason Momoa criticized?

On May 9 and 12, Jason Momoa shared on Instagram photos and videos of his visit to the majestic Basilica of Saint Peter and the Vatican Museumswhere the famous Sistine Chapel.

As it turned out, access to the public was closed so that the Hollywood star and his companions could enjoy in private, as can be seen in the published images. In addition, it was striking how the interpreter of “Aquaman” inspected one of the reliefs with his hands.

All this aroused furious criticism because Vatican rules prohibit visitors from recording or taking photographs inside the holy places, as well as touching the paintings and exhibits.

“The rules are the same for everyone”, “They yelled at us when we tried to take a photo”, read the comments left on Jason Momoa’s Instagram.

However, some indicated that the sculptures that the actor touched with his hands are actually replicas of the paintings on display and that they were created so that people with visual disabilities can experience the art of the place.

Jason Momoa apologizes for Vatican controversy

Actor Jason Momoa did not shy away from the claims generated and, through a video where he appears exercising, apologized to those who were offended by his actions.

“If at any time you felt that I disrespected your culture, it was not my intention” assured.

“I was very respectful and asked permission, which seemed right to me. I have never meant to disrespect anyone or do anything that disrespects anyone’s culture, so I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid for that private moment in the chapel and made a generous donation to the Church. I love you, I’m sorry if I’ve offended you. My apologies,” she reiterated.

Jason Momoa defies the paparazzi on his visit to Rome

Jason Momoa has made no secret of his frustration at being constantly chased by paparazzi while filming “Fast & Furious 10” in Rome, Italy. For this reason, through her Instagram stories on May 13, the Hollywood star left them a message and even challenged one of them to meet in person.

“Aloha. I just wanted to give a little shout out to the damn paparazzi. I know they have been watching me, they have been following me everywhere. A couple of you are nice, but there is one to whom I want to say ‘Aloha’. I’ll be in the Orange Garden, going there right now. Let’s go out. I’ll see you soon, D**k.” wrote the interpreter of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

Added to this, Jason Momoa revealed that he had changed his tour guide for members of the “Hells Angels” biker club. “The others were not working. We were like ‘Man, the paparazzi are so slick here.’ So we are in the Orange Garden, it is beautiful here. Not a paparazzi in sight,” he claimed.

Jason Momoa with members of the “Hells Angels” biker club in Rome. Photo: Instagram capture

Jason Momoa tours Rome riding a Harley Davidson

Taking advantage of a break in the filming of “Fast And Furious 10: Fast X”, Jason Momoa was caught getting on a rented Harley Davidson motorcycle. According to him, on May 11, the 42-year-old actor left his hotel with a friend to explore Castelli Romani and the alban lake.

Jason Momoa captured getting on a Harley Davidson to tour Rome. Photo: DailyMail

