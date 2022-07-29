On the afternoon of this Thursday, July 28, the couple made up of Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez was captured very romantic and enjoying a motorcycle ride through Malibu, California. The shared images would end the rumors of an alleged romance and would serve as sufficient proof that both artists have been dating for a few months.

Eiza Gonzalez and Jason Momoa together

Despite the fact that a month ago it was speculated that both would have ended, since they coincided in the Fashion Week in Parisbut they did not meet even once, the latest revealed photographs have put aside this theory and have stirred up social networks once again.

Jason Momoa and Eiza González together in Malibu, California. Photo: Diggzy

Now, the rumors of a private relationship between the actors resurface after being captured by an American paparazzi while enjoying an exciting motorcycle ride.

In the snapshots shared by Daily Mailthe Mexican actress can be seen wearing a loose yellow and black jacket, while the protagonist of “Aquaman” He wears a baby pink shirt, gray pants and black boots. Likewise, it is appreciated that both take care of her safety and wear protective helmets of different colors.

Jason Momoa and Eiza González together in Malibu, California. Photo: Daily Mail

Did Jason Momoa and Eiza González finish?

In mid-June, a source close to the couple declared exclusively for the magazine People and pointed out that both would have made the decision to end, since “they are just very different people” .

On the other hand, he talked about the expectations that each one had about the bond that would remain from that romance and clarified that neither of them was interested in maintaining a stable relationship.

“Eiza González wanted casual dates. About Jason… it’s not that he doesn’t take it seriously (…). He loved Lisa very much, and there is still mutual respect between the two as far as I know,” he explained.

Eiza González and Jason Momoa worked together in “Fast and Furious”. Photo: Instagram

How did the romance rumors start?

In May 2022, social media was ablaze with speculation that Jason Momoa, 42 years old, and Eiza Gonzalez, of 32, they would be dating since February of this year.

“He is in an excellent moment, very busy, and also working for ‘Fast X’. Yes, they are dating. He cares about Eiza González, without a doubt.” , said the informant for People reporters. In addition, he said that both would have met at work while filming “Fast and furious”.

Jason Momoa and Eiza González would have very opposite personalities, the reason for their separation. Photo: Telemundo