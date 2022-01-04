Jason was presented in the Mendizorroza press room electronically, not in person. The first thing he did was talk about his last season. “Yes, I have had my participation in Valencia but not what I wanted and I thank Alavés because they will allow me to show my football. Although my natural demarcation is extreme, when I play lane I feel comfortable too. Actually, I can adapt to what the mister asks me, I am here at your disposal, “he said.

He also talked about the situation of the team, in relegation position with 16 points after drawing at 1 with Real Sociedad in Mendizorroza, “The position is not the prettiest for anyone but we have to grit all our teeth and row in the same direction to get this done. I already knew Mendilibar from when I was a kid from the Levante quarry and I have a good relationship with him. I come to contribute and help Alavés as much as I can, “he added.

Remeseiro already trained yesterday morning with the team but today there is a party and he will have to wait for tomorrow’s session to meet his new teammates again. The first sensations are magnificent. “The atmosphere is good, I see people with a lot of desire and the truth is that there is no feeling of being defeated. I think we are in a position to achieve the goal of salvation,” he said.

The contract is long, until 2025 but the winger does not want to get too complicated and his idea is to go step by step, with patience. “It all starts with this remaining half season. I know that I have signed for several years but I am going to focus on the day, which is the most important thing. Time will tell how long I stay here. Right now I don’t see myself anywhere else than not in Alavés, “he said.

Jason can play both cushion but he performs better on the right. In addition, he is more extreme than lateral but he is willing to position himself where he is told. “My natural position is that of winger, I am a wing player who likes the overflow and the center. Then the coach will decide who has to play. If you start from the beginning you have more time to demonstrate your football and, if not, to contribute from the bench “. His competition will come with players like Edgar or Pellistri. Also Iván Martín or even with Miguel De la Fuente, a forward who usually falls to the band.

He does not arrive with too many minutes but he says he is in a position to play from the first game. “At the level of participation, it cannot be said that I am at the best moment. But I am well trained and I have confidence in myself. You have to feel useful and that is why I have come here. The players train every day and we have to be at one hundred percent one hundred. I do not see myself lacking in physique although it is true that the rhythm of the game is caught by playing minutes, “he declared convinced.

Then it was the turn of Sergio Fernández, the sports director. The first thing he did was thank the willingness of the parties involved. “We have to thank the player and his representative agency. Also to Valencia, which has facilitated things so that the operation is done quickly. I think we caught Jason in his personal and sporting best moment. He comes to add and contribute Set pieces, centers, medium-distance shots and we trust that we can see and enjoy a great footballer who, for one thing or another, has not had minutes in his previous team, “said the Leonese manager.

The fact of having signed a long-term contract also has its explanation. “His characteristics, his level, his versatility and his age make us consider this possibility. He offers some records that other Alavés footballers who occupy his demarcation do not have right now. If we can enjoy the best Jason we will boast of having a great footballer in our ranks. It was the third time that we tried to get their services. When they left Levante, Valencia appeared and it was impossible. On a second occasion they could not close either but now we can present them in Vitoria “, he justified.

Asked about the possible arrival of Escalante, Castro, Capa or Jean Pyerre, he preferred to throw the balls out a bit. “Today we have to talk about Jason. We can only have 25 licenses and, to the extent that there are people, there will be exits,” he observed. The possible departure of Pellistri, who is on loan from United and does not enjoy too many minutes, was also addressed. “It depends, above all, on him and Manchester. For us he is a magnificent player although this season he is being a bit irregular. We hope to continue enjoying his best version at this club,” he added.

Too confirmed the renewal of Owono until 2024. “It was an agreement that we had closed for a long time but that has not been made public until now due to the circumstances we are experiencing,” he commented.

And, on the market, few clues lest the rival clubs are aware and have clues. “More than the exact number of incorporations, our obligation is to be attentive to all the possibilities that exist in the market and that is our purpose now. We compete with ten teams that are looking for the same thing. I will not say what our intentions are or what zones we have thought to reinforce because it would give clues to my rivals. It is a moment to work in silence, “he concluded.