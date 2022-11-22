Right at the celebrations for the opening of the 2022 Soccer World Cup, bitter news mourned the world of entertainment and the faithful fans of “Power Rangers”: Jason David Frank, famous for giving life to Tommy Oliver / Green Ranger in iconic tv series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers of 1993. The death of the actor, who was also engaged in martial arts, shocked the entire world, especially for the reason that unleashed the tragedy.

After the announcement of his death, thousands of people have taken the opportunity to remember some moments that marked his career off camera, such as the time he visited Peru. However, what many forgot is that, a few years ago, the interpreter had a heated encounter with Jean Claude Van Damme.

Both Hollywood stars were guests at La Mole Comic Con in 2017, which took place in Mexico City. The two dedicated themselves to reviving the roles that brought them world fame. In fact, the Belgian actor was even encouraged to recreate the dance he did in “Kickboxer.” However, it was backstage where the feud originated.

The day Jason Frank almost knocked out Van Damme

As reported by Comic Book at the time, the rivalry between Jason Frank and Van Damme dates from 1995, when it was released “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie”. The aforementioned medium comments that the former even challenged the “Operation Dragon” actor to a fight in 2010, but did not get a response.

Thus, upon leaving the stage at the 2017 convention, Van Damme would have asked his “opponent” to apologize for negative comments in previous years. He did not count on the other artist having a violent reaction with him: he took him by the neck and put him against a wall.

Fortunately, the security agents at the event separated them and everything was left in an impasse for posterity.