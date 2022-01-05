Jason Derulo He starred in a fight with two subjects in a Las Vegas hotel, according to a video that went viral on social networks. Witnesses point out that two people confused him with Usher and threw insults at him, for which the American singer had the violent reaction.

The urban music celebrity had to be reduced by security personnel of the Hotel Aria Resort & Casino after he lost his papers and launched himself against men.

In the clip initially released by TMZ, the “Trumpets” interpreter is seen going down the stairs of the establishment with a group of people. In another, some are heard saying “Why did you slap him?” Y “Hey, Usher, fuck off!”.

Subsequently, the celebrity tore the security tape and abruptly approached them to hit them.

Apparently, it could have been a mix-up. However, they also speculated that the guys would have tried to ridicule him for the resemblance physical.

What happened after the attack?

The scene ended with Jason Derulo handcuffed after committing the assault. The victims, according to information from international media, have not filed charges, but could do so within the following days.

Although the singer was reduced, the Police determined not to arrest the interpreter or summon him for a judicial process.

Finally, those attacked did not enter the hospital despite suffering some scratches from the musician and having a slightly bloody face.

Who is Jason Derulo?

Jason Derulo is a 31-year-old American singer, responsible for hits like “Whatcha say”, “In my head, ridin ‘solo”, “Want to want me”, “Trumpets” and “Wiggle”, with Snoop Dogg.

In 2021 he became the father of a child with his girlfriend, model Jena Frumes. “I could not be more excited about this new chapter of our lives,” put the singer in an Instagram post.