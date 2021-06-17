The Peruvian actor Jason day, Through his social networks, he sent a message to the virtual president-elect, Pedro Castillo. Likewise, he also highlighted that there is currently democracy in the country.

In his official Twitter account, Day showed his opinion regarding the next government of the leader of Peru libre. In addition, he asked the Cajamarca professor to offer opportunities to all Peruvians without distinction during his term.

“Today I celebrate that Peru is, indisputably, a democracy. I wish the president-elect, Professor Pedro Castillo, to rule with good sense and sensitivity. Without frivolity, with rectitude. And for everyone, let no one be left behind”He wrote in his recent post.

Jason day

Day regularly uses her social networks to show her ideals; as well as to respond to both his followers and detractors. A few days ago, the artist was rebuked by a user, who asked the actor to return to the country if Pedro Castillo won. Faced with this, he replied and told him that he can choose where to be.

Jason Day spoke out upon learning of social isolation

Previously, the well-known actor spoke about the measures taken by the State in the face of the advance of the coronavirus.

In his social networks, the interpreter told his followers that they must take responsibility for what is established. “This is going to be strong. But we are going to do it. Let’s go Peru: this time it is for our grandmothers and grandfathers, and for all people at risk ”.

Jason Day, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.