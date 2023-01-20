Entertainment figures spoke out about the national march carried out on January 19 and the various roadblocks in regions of the country due to the national strike. The actor Jason Day, through his official Twitter account, criticized how the police forces treated the protesters, and considered that they did not respect their rights to “peaceful protest.” This comment exacerbated former reality boy Mario Hart, who did not hesitate to respond.

“Why are they gassing people, why are they not letting their voices be heard, why are they blowing up the constitutional right to peaceful protest like this? Why, @DinaErcilia?” Wrote the protagonist of the series “La Tayson, rebellious heart”.

Apparently, the tweet did not go down well with Korina Rivadeneira’s partner and, therefore, he responded sharply. “Why don’t you go out and march with them? Why are you so comfortable backing up from a cell phone? Come on, join in! Protest ‘peacefully’ you too, your people need you,” Hart said.

Mario Hart was outraged by Jason Day’s tweet. Photo: Twitter

Fernando Díaz condemns the protesters’ attack on the América Televisión team

Journalist Fernando Díaz lamented the attack by dozens of protesters against five members of the América TV journalistic team, whom they attacked with stones, beat them, and threw water bottles. Among those affected are Resguardo Abdias Vidarte (driver), Cristian Ydoña (technician), Jair Cabezas (camera), Lourdes Paucar and Willy Nieva (reporters).

“All my solidarity with the great @nievawilly, who was the victim of a cowardly attack. I have a special affection for Willy, he was the first cameraman I worked with 27 years ago. They have grabbed him with sticks and insulted his reporter Lourdes Paucar in the same way. wretched. Strength dear Willy”, wrote the driver of “Up my people”.

Fernando Díaz rejects violent acts in protests. Photo: Twitter

Gunter Rave rejects attacks by protesters on the press

News presenter Gunter rave also spoke out about the attacks on his colleagues and therefore expressed his outrage through a live message.