The world continues to say goodbye to Jason David Frank, better known as Tommy Oliver, one of the most remembered Power Rangers of the 90s. This time it was his daughter’s turn, Jenna Frankwho after a couple of days finally decided to break his silence on social networks and dedicate some emotional words to his late father.

“Dear Daddy, I never thought I would see this day…especially not so soon. You are more than my dad, you are my best friend”, points out the young descendant of the actor.

Jason David Frank and Jenna Frank were very close. Photo: Jennar Frank/Instagram

The post made on Instagram shows several photos of Jason and Jenna from when she was a child. “We did everything together, literally. We travel the world, we laugh together, we cry together. I am so, so broken; I miss you, I miss you, I miss you”, recalls his descendant.

The message continues as follows: “I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I just want you here. I love you more than I could describe, you are the light of my world, the reason I try so hard . You have taught me so many things. You have touched and healed so many people. The whole world loves you. Seeing the impact you had on the world makes me the happiest person in the world.”

Jason and Jenna in a photograph from a couple of years ago. Photo: Jennar Frank/Instagram

“ Now you are my greatest guardian angel . We love you pa, until we meet again. Your girl, Jenna, ”David’s daughter emphasizes at the end of her message.

Jenna Frank is one of four children Jason had. The actor of the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” married twice and both times ended in divorce.