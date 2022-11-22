Jason David Frank He passed away on November 20, mourning thousands of people who grew up seeing him as the iconic green and white power ranger. What many did not know is that he was preparing one last movie as the superhero.

On more than one occasion, the actor revealed that he wanted his character’s own series to pay tribute to him and give him a worthy Wolverine-style ending in “Logan.”

Originally, Frank was in talks with Saban to do a series of his own, but the negotiations never came to anything concrete. After this, he had the collaboration of his fans and the production of Bat in the Sun to launch the tape “Legend of the White Dragon”.

What is it about?

The city of Angel Graves was decimated after the last great battle. Heroes were blamed, stripped of their titles, and hunted. However, evil once again threatens to destroy them all, so they must rise from the ashes with the power of the White Dragon.

Those who participate?

Johnny Yong Bosh, Jason Faunt, Ciara Hanna, Chrysti Ane, Yoshi Sudarso and David Ramsey are some of the actors who confirmed their participation in the feature film.

When it premieres?

At the moment, there is no confirmed release date, but it is expected to arrive in mid-2022.