A childhood icon has passed away. Jason David Frank He has once again captured the attention of the international press, this time for a tragic reason: his death at the age of 49 has been announced. The actor was known for having given life to Tommy Oliver / Green Power Ranger in the iconic 90s TV series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”, which many will remember as being the first production in this famous superhero franchise.

The sad announcement, originally published by the Geek Ireland portal, was confirmed by their representative, Brian Butler-Au, through a heartfelt post on Instagram, in which he left a moving farewell message: “I am very saddened by the news of the death of my friend and client Jason David Frank. Jason was a martial artist, best known for playing Tommy in ‘Power Rangers,’” the executive began.

“He was a true martial artist and I had the pleasure of managing him for the fights he competed in. If someone you know may be depressed, please check them out,” he added. In this way, it was indicated that the reasons behind the death of David Frank (still unclear) would be related to mental health issues.

Jason David Frank’s manager Brian Butler-Au posts a message on the actor’s death. Photo: Instagram/@suckerpunchet

The tragedy was also addressed by Walter E. Jones, who gave life to the Black Ranger in the aforementioned children’s series. “I can not believe it. R.I.P. Jason David Frank. My heart is saddened to have lost another member of our special family,” he wrote on his Instagram post, in which he attached a picture alongside his former co-star.