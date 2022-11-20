After a moment of general dismay and disbelief, unfortunately the sad news was officially released: he is dead Jason David Frankor as we all knew it Tommy Oliverthe historical character of the TV series Mighty Morphin Power Rangersthe first super sentai series to be distributed by Saban Entertainment.

The news was initially released by his coach, Mike Bronzoulis, through a post on Facebook, however no official word had come through the actor’s official channels, in which numerous incredulous fans asked for news about it, hoping for one of the many fake news typical of our times. For this reason we have decided to publish the news only now, after the commemoration post written by Walter Emanuel Jonesor Zack, the first Black Ranger.

The writer grew up with the Power Rangers events, especially those with protagonists Tommy, Jason, Billy, Zack, Trini and Kimberly, which became my biggest obsession at an early age. Almost a second family for those of my generation, who had already lost Thuy Trang (Trini Kwan), who died prematurely in a car accident in 2001, and now Tommy, one of the most loved characters ever by fans. A symbol of the franchise returned to the limelight on several occasions, both in the guise of Green and White Rangers, and Red Rangers in Zeo and Turbo, as well as Black Dino Rangers in Dino Thunder, as well as several cameos in the multiple series.

Jason David Frank had played the role of Green Ranger and White Ranger also in the web series Super Power Beat Down fighting against Skorpion from Mortal Kombat and then Ryu from Street Fighter, with the same authors he shot a docuseries about his life and relationship with the series called My Morphing Life.

During this year he had declared that he wanted to retire from the scene and above all detach himself from the series that had made him famous, to the point of not participating in the reunion to celebrate the thirty years of the franchise, scheduled for 2023, together with his exes colleagues on set. Choices most likely related to his private life, culminating in his probable suicide. Unfortunately there is no more precise information on his death, but many overseas sources associate depression and the recent separation from his wife to the main causes of his disappearance.

Thanks for everything, Tommy.