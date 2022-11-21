The actor Jason David Frank is diedwith the news given by the American site TMZ and quickly rebounded on numerous US and worldwide newspapers: it was one of the stars of the series Power Rangerswho died at the age of 49 in Texas.

The dynamics are not yet clear, but it seems that it could be suicide, but there is no official information beyond the confirmation of the death by agent Justine Hunt.

Jason David Frank as Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger

Frank was best known around the world for playing the role of Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, having played the role for three seasons and a total of 123 episodes.

In addition to the series, he had also returned for other productions related to Power Rangers, including cinematic films and new series also in the role of White Ranger. The story of the character played by the actor is also particular, considering that Tommy should have appeared in only a few episodes, but he was so appreciated that he became a fixed element in the cast in the role of the Green Ranger.

After the success of the first three seasons and the subsequent Power Rangers Zio and Power Rangers Turbo, in 2002 he then returned as Tommy for the special episode Forever Red of Power Rangers Wild Force and then also in the 2004 Power Rangers Dino Thunder series , demonstrating how it was a character particularly loved by the public.

Great martial arts expert, Jason David Frank was 49 years old at the time of his death, which many report was due to suicide, pending further information.