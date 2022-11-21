“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” began this iconic saga in 1993. Despite the fact that more than 20 years have passed, fans, children then and adults today, still remember the faces that made their childhood an adventure of unforgettable science fiction, among them, that of Jason David Frank. The actor won the hearts of thousands by giving life to tommy oliverthe green power rangera character who has accompanied him throughout his career and until November 20, the day his death was confirmed.

At first, the news was a worrying rumor that ran through social networks and in which few believed. However, this ended when, through his social networks, David Frank’s agent, Brian Butler-Au, revealed what no one expected: his friend and client had indeed passed away.

What did Jason David Frank die of?

The well-known medium TMZ was the one that finally announced the reason behind the death of Jason David Frank: they indicated that it was a suicide.

In fact, in Butler-Au’s post it can be read that Frank was recently depressed, which would be in line with what was reported by the aforementioned portal.

Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will really be missed,” he commented. Justin Huntrepresentative of the artist, to the aforementioned medium.

Jason Frank He was closely linked to the world of “Power Rangers”, as he has participated in various projects associated with the saga in his more than 20 years of experience. Even so, he continued with other types of formats, both in cinema and on TV. His fans will be able to see him soon in “Legend of the white dragon”, the last film in which he participated.

support lines

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) offers two prevention telephone lines for cases of suicide attempts, depression, anguish and other problems related to mental health that need immediate attention. The first of these is the Ministry of Health-Infosalud Telephone Guidance and Counseling Service (0800-10828), with which you can receive care from a psychologist specialized in the field.

On the other hand, you can call Minsa’s line 113, option 5, which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in order to receive care regarding your mental health. Also, if you are going through a difficult time, you have the option of calling 0800-4-1212 (La Voz Amiga) for free. Additionally, here You can contact the different mental health centers in our country.