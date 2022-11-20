Undoubtedly, one of the most beloved actors in the franchise of power Rangers it is Jason David Frankwho for a long time played tommy olivercharacter named the Legendary RangerIt has gone through several transformations. And today is going to be very sad for all that Fandom, since his death was confirmed a few hours ago.

The tragic fact was confirmed by his representative Brian Butler, who has been his representative for some time, mentioning that he was not only his client, but also his trusted friend with whom he worked closely. In addition, for those who were not located, he highlighted the actor’s participation in the saga derived from super sentai adapted by they knew.

This was his last goodbye:

Very sad to hear about the passing of my friend and client Jason David Frank. Jason was a martial artist best known for playing Tommy in Power Rangers. He was a true martial artist and I had the pleasure of handling him in the fights he competed in. If someone you know may be depressed, please find out. #RIP #JasonDavidFrank #JDF

Also his coach Mike bronzoulismourned his death:

RIP my brother from another mother Jason David Frank 🙏 I’m still in shock 💔 I feel terrible. He called me, left me a message and it took me too long 😢 Jason was a good friend to me and I will miss him. Love and prayers for his wife Tammie and his children, I hope God sees them through this difficult time.

The actor’s career in power Rangers He started in the first generation, to later be chosen to return in later seasons as the protagonist in certain series. He is also one of the few characters to repeat cameos.

As to the fact in question, according to IM Dbthe 49-year-old artist committed suicide on Saturday night at his residence in Texas, USA. It is not mentioned that this is 100% official, but from the statement that the representative gave in his publication, it is possible that the rumor is real.

Via: IMDB

Editor’s note: It is a real sadness for all that fandom that did not miss the signatures that Jason did at the different events, because for many he is an icon of pop culture. May he rest in peace, and it goes without saying that you have to seek help when he has severe depression.