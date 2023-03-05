Jason Bourne: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italy 1

This evening, Sunday 5 March 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Jason Bourne, a 2016 film directed by Paul Greengrass, is aired. Fifth film in the Bourne series, it is the sequel to The Bourne Ultimatum – The return of the jackal of 2007. Matt Damon is always in the role of the protagonist Jason Bourne. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After ten years on the run, former CIA hitman Jason Bourne is in Greece, where he earns a living and keeps fit by participating in some clandestine boxing matches. Meanwhile in Reykjavík Nicky Parsons manages to hack some files of the Agency, concerning secret operations, such as the brand new Ironhand project, which concerns the creation of a new type of platform (EXCOON), capable of providing free internet to all, which however the ultimate goal is to trace and spy on all American servers. The operation is sabotaged by Heather Lee, new head of the cyber security division, who can’t stop the download but inserts a program that works as a signaller.

Director Robert Dewey then sends a veteran agent (called asset, or resource), to eliminate Jason and Nicky, who have arranged to meet in Syntagma Square, Athens, where a riot of protesters is taking place. Nicky reveals to Jason that he discovered that the CIA had actually been monitoring him since his days in Delta Force and that Jason’s father, Richard Webb, an analyst at the Agency, could be behind the creation of Treadstone. died years earlier in a terrorist attack.

However, the woman does not have time to say anything else than the two are attacked by the agents. Managed to escape on a motorbike, however, they are intercepted by the asset, which shoots Nicky, who, shortly before her death, gives Jason the key to a safety deposit box in which he will find an encrypted USB key. Unable to access the data on the flash drive, Jason turns to hacker Christian Dassault in Berlin, a friend of Nicky’s, who however, by opening it, involuntarily activates the signaller which allows the Agency to pinpoint their position.

Through a cell phone in the room, agent Lee manages to delete all files, but Jason manages to read some information. The hacker attacks Jason because he would like to take the data from the flash drive to publish them all online, which Bourne is not interested in, but the former agent easily manages to harm him.

Jason Bourne: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Jason Bourne storyline, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt DamonJason Bourne

Alicia VikanderHeather Lee

Tommy Lee JonesRobert Dewey

Riz AhmedAaron Kalloor

Vincent Cassel: the asset

Julia StilesNicky Parsons

Ato EssandohCraig Jeffers

Scott ShepherdEdwin Russell

Gregg HenryRichard Webb

Bill CampMalcolm Smith

Vinzenz Kiefer: Christian Dassault

Stephen Kunken: Baumen

Streaming and TV

Where to see Jason Bourne on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 5 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it