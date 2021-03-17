Although he previously stated that he would like to continue hosting the program En boca de todos, Jasmine Pinedo revealed that she will not become an official cast member. In an interview for America shows he stated that he has other plans.

As indicated, he is only replacing Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla, who were infected with COVID-19 weeks ago, and is waiting for them to return.

The former reality girl assured that she feels very comfortable being in front of the tuned magazine. “It is a schedule that I have never been to before; aside, I feel confident. It is a program to which I have always come as a guest ”, she said.

However, Jazmín Pinedo told the cameras that at first she hesitated to accept the offer due to the large number of coronavirus infections: “It cost me at first because I am afraid of everything we are experiencing, but I have worked here before and it gives me some confidence ”.

Finally, she ruled out becoming the fourth presenter of On everyone’s lips, since you have other projects that you want to complete. “I have certain plans that I am not going to modify, that I should not. I always do and fall back on something I want to do. This time I am very focused ”.

Jazmín Pinedo paid studies to a young Martian seller

The figure of América Televisión was moved by the case of Brian Aguilar, a student who during the pandemic is dedicated to distributing the Martians that his parents prepare, who lost their jobs due to the crisis.

Jasmine Pinedo She could not help but identify with the young man because she also had to work from an early age to pay for her studies. After he promised to pay a full cycle of the guest, he indicated during the broadcast of En boca de todos that he had already made the transfer to the boy. “I’m waiting for you to send me the voucher,” he said on March 14.

Jasmine Pinedo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.