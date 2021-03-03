On March 1, Jazmín Pinedo was presented as the new interim host of En boca de todos after the absence of Maju Mantilla, Tula Rodríguez and Ricardo Rondón.

As is known, the two presenters are isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, while Rondón is under observation.

Jasmine Pinedo was clear in pointing out that it will only be in On everyone’s lips for a month, the time that the production company has scheduled for the return of its drivers.

However, and at the insistence of his followers to know why he really agreed to return to driving, the former reality girl revealed that it was for a matter of support and gratitude to the producer.

“Something happened that nobody expected. My colleagues are bad, I am supporting a production company that was good to me. A program is not only who they see in front, there is a whole team behind that works for their families and I did not want to be strangers if I could help with something, “he explained in his Instagram stories.

Likewise, Jasmine Pinedo He emphasized again that he will only stay for a short time in the conduction of En boca de todos.

“Is one moth. Just the time I have left to start with my plans”, He concluded.

Jasmine Pinedo reveals why she agreed to drive En boca de todos. Photo: Jasmine Pinedo / Instagram

Jasmine Pinedo wants to have another baby

During her first appearance as the host of En boca de todos, Jasmine Pinedo She denied pregnancy rumors, but confessed her wishes to have another child again in the future.

“I always say (that) being a mom for me is the most important job I have. I would love to give my daughter a little brother, but for this I have to find a partner. For now I am 100% focused on my daughter ”, she commented.

