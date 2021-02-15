Jazmín Pinedo’s followers are awaiting her return to the screens and she has just confirmed, through her social networks, that she has received more than one job offer, but she did not specify from which channels.

The former driver made a question and answer dynamic on her Instagram account and one of her fans asked her: “Do you have plans to host a show again?”.

“I received a couple of proposals, but turning it around I decided to prioritize other plans that I had already been postponing” , replied the former model.

The popular ‘Chinita’ commented some time ago that television was not her only occupation: “Many years ago, especially when I was a mother, I understood that you cannot only have an (economic) ticket. I have been working from a young age and that allowed me to invest in things that I like ”.

As it is recalled, Jazmín Pinedo is no longer in charge of conducting Esto es Guerra in this first season of 2021. The program welcomed Johanna San Miguel as a new presenter, who returned to reality together with former participants, such as Melissa Loza.

The also actress has not denied the possibility of driving in the company of Jasmine Pinedo if the opportunity presents itself.

“Jasmine is a superconductor. Jasmine has a career, she is super young and has started off on the right foot. Starting to drink This is War is not easy, it is a monster. (…) I would have liked to drive with her, and who knows what might happen at some point. We cannot know that ”, he told En boca de todos.