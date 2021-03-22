Jasmine Pinedo received a tender surprise on his last day of driving on the set of On Everyone’s Mouth. His little daughter dedicated an emotional message to him at the end of his time at the popular magazine.

The model was expressing gratitude for the welcome she received in space, but was interrupted by a video call. Seeing the girl on screen, she couldn’t help but smile and get excited.

“I love you with all my heart, you are my hero. I love you, I can never stop looking at you and I love it when you wake up with me. I send you a little kiss, “said the youngest sweetly.

Jasmine Pinedo was moved by the words of her first-born daughter and with a lump in her throat she said: “You are also my superhero. I do everything for you and if I’m crying it’s because you always make me happy . What a barbarian! I also love looking at you when you sleep. I love you, mamacita, you are the most beautiful thing in the world ”.

Jasmine Pinedo said goodbye to On everyone’s lips

The figure of América Televisión concluded his participation in En boca de todos after the return of Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla, who recently overcame COVID-19. The program prepared an emotional farewell for her and she did not hesitate to thank for the opportunity.

“When I made the decision to want to help, because in the end that was what moved me, I really ran into a situation that gave me great pleasure. I have to say, they have a wonderful production, despite how complicated it was not to have them both and to solve the issue of dealing with a new driver during this time, “he said. Jasmine Pinedo.

