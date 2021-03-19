The presenter Jazmín Pinedo revealed the reason why she is moving away from Peruvian television after several years on the air on the América TV and Latina signal.

In an interview with La banca, the actor’s YouTube channel Jesus Alzamora, the national host confirmed for the first time that she will not continue on the small screen throughout this year 2021.

His main reason is to go back to studying the professional career that he left unfinished 10 years ago when he began to achieve fame.

“My decision to retire from television this year, I have not said it before, but now I say it. I said: ‘a little while, I need some time’. It is not the same to study when you are 20, than to study when you are 30 and a five-year-old daughter. I not only work in television, I have other entries in my life that I have to be aware of, “he said.

Likewise, he rejected proposals to continue in the TV. “I decided to say no to some projects this year in order to finish my degree. I’m a year and a half away, depending on how long I can give it. I have stopped studying 10 years ago and I will start on the 29th of this month ”, he added.

Pinedo assured that his separation with Gino Assereto It caused him to rethink various aspects of his personal life that he had neglected. “As a result of my separation, I am reformulating several things,” he said.

Jasmine Pinedo reveals that she wanted to resign in Latina

Jazmín Pinedo acknowledged that she wanted to resign when she was working in Latina after she was sent to cover the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite the fact that she did not want to leave her family.

“That was one of the reasons why I wanted to go, and not because I was badly grateful, I am very grateful to Latina,” said the entertainer.

