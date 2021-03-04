Jasmine Pinedo could not hide her emotion after seeing on the screens Natalie Vertiz, who reappeared to tell all the details of her second pregnancy, the result of her relationship with Yaco Eskenazi.

Through a live link with En boca de todos, the former beauty queen confessed that the first months of pregnancy were a bit bad.

“I feel incredible, the first three months were difficult, I have felt unwell, but always eager to work”, He declared.

Jasmine Pinedo He wanted to know what living with Yaco Eskenazi is like, since Natalie Vértiz is in sweet waiting.

“I couldn’t even stand when Yaco chewed. As soon as I said the news, my baby wanted to go out to say hello (in reference to the fact that her pregnant belly began to show) ”, she said.

“I feel full, it is as if I lived this for the first time, it is my second pregnancy, but I do not know how to explain what I feel, I feel happy“Added Natalie Vértiz.

At these words, Jasmine Pinedo He was very happy, since he participated with the model in This is war.

“It’s like starting all over again. You should feel happy and proud of your family that you are building. It is a beautiful family, constituted, we do not know if she will be queen or king (in reference to Natalie Vértiz’s baby ”, commented the host of On everyone’s lips.

“We have started together, we have gone through so many things together. It is wonderful to live this again, a couple is built over time, we are living a very beautiful moment “, he replied Natalie Vertiz.

