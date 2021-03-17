Tired of rumors, Jazmín Pinedo spoke again about the approach she has with her ex-partner Gino Assereto. The presenter assured that there is only one parent relationship.

“We will have to live with that until at some point the story changes. Right now each one is focused on their issues, individually speaking. The only thing that we work together is the issue of parents and friends that we are also ”, said the model for the cameras of America shows.

In her debut as a host of En boca de todos, she also spoke about a possible reconciliation with Gino Assereto. At that time, Jasmine Pinedo She clarified that she will always be linked to him because he is the father of her daughter.

In that sense, Jasmine Pinedo He clarified the situation again, and understands why rumors are born. In addition, he denied having returned with the model.

“I understand that when we are together people start to speculate things that nothing to do, literally nothing to see, but hey, that’s what it takes, “he added.

In another part of the interview, Jasmine Pinedo He spoke about the conduction of En boca de todos and ruled out continuing once Maju Mantilla and Tula Rodríguez return.

“In this case (continue on On everyone’s lips), I have certain plans that I am not going to modify, which I shouldn’t, but I always do. This time, I am quite focused, it would be quite difficult, but never impossible, “he said.

